Exclusive: Aarushi Nishank's Christmas, New Year 2022 plans revealed; talks about her dream project Tarini!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-producer Aarushi Nishank, who has featured in several hit album songs including 'Jo Tumko Jhooth Lage' featuring actor Vishal Singh and more recently in Teri Galliyon Se with Gurmeet Choudhary is all excited about her upcoming dream project Tarini. With the festive spirit of Christmas and New Year 2022 knocking at the door, Zee News Digital asked her about the big celebration plans.

Aarushi Nishank told us, "Though the year 2022 is almost racing to an end but there are still a lot more work to wrap up within this year, but yes celebration is a must, have some plans with family and friends as due to so much work I hardly had time to meet all my friends even family so planning to have a good get together on Christmas and New year at my home only. Will be having dinner and bonfire with some good music."

About her upcoming projects and work commitments, the beautiful actress said, "Projects are almost coming on the floor by the New year, fingers crossed. I am excited for one of the Hotstar Web series, and my dream project 'Tarini'. Will soon coming up with big news which I would like to share with my lovely fam."

She was recently seen in T-Series-backed music video song 'Teri Galliyon Se'. Jubin Nautiyal of 'Kaisa Hua' fame sang the song, and the music was composed by the popular music director duo Gurmeet Bros. The music video also starred Gurmeet Chaudhary.