Exclusive: Adah Sharma Opens Up On Playing 10 Roles In New Web-Series 'Reeta Sanyal', Says 'Having A Blast'!

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma is all gung-ho about her new web series titled 'Reeta Sanyal' where she got the opportunity to play not just one or two but 10 different roles. The actress told Zee News Digital about her character in the show, life after tasting super success in her last release and what is her dream role. Reeta Sanyal is a pulp investigative dramedy that will stream on Disney+ Hotstar where the lead plays a lawyer. Besides, Adah, other actors in the web-series include Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee and Manik Papneja to name a few.

Q. Tell us about your role in the series.

A. Reeta Sanyal is a fun show. And all the characters are like they are out of a comic book. I get to play 10 roles in season 1! From a macchiwaali to a security guard, a prostitute to a food inspector, a journalist. I think the audience is in for a lot of fun.

Q. ⁠How has life been post the success of your last superhit?

A. Life has been exactly the same just getting more opportunities to live my dreams. This is my fourth release this year. After being a sweet college girl in the Kerala story to playing a soldier in Bastar and a bar dancer in Sunflower 2 to 10 characters now in Reeta Sanyal . I'm having a blast ! Otherwise it's the same , my mother still pesters me to clean the clothes cupboard and I promise and then don't clean it .

Q. ⁠Any dream role which you wanna play?

A. Something that has dance in it maybe. I haven't done anything all-out dance film yet. To be honest, all the roles I'm playing I had never dreamed of. Even in my debut - 1920 - I never had dreamed that I would play a possessed person in my first film.

Q. ⁠What are your future projects?

A. Reeta Sanyal is my 4th release this year and there are so many more surprises !! I'm playing a character that isn't human in one of them and the rest I'll wait for the producers to announce. It's more fun that way.

Q. What is the audience going to take away from Reeta Sanyal?

A. Reeta Sanyal is a show you watch when you want to have fun. We are an entertaining show that will make you forget your troubles and feel like you are on an adventure with us.

Q. ⁠OTT or movies- your comfort zone?

A. I love acting. Honestly, the medium doesn't matter to me. It gives me joy that I have an audience who looks forward to watching stuff with me in it .