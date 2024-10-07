Exclusive: Adah Sharma Talks About Her Dream Role As She Gears Up For Her Web Series Reeta Sanyal

Mumbai: Adah Sharma is living her dream life as she has become a popular Bollywood actress in tinsel town. After her successful stint with The Kerela Story, the actress is all set for her next project that is a web series named Reet Sanyal. In an exclusive chat, Adah spoke about her web series her dream role and more. Talking about her role in the series, Adah says, Reeta Sanyal Sanyal is a fun show. And all the characters are like they are out of a comic book. I get to play 10 roles in season 1! From a macchiwaali, to a security guard, a prostitute to a food inspector , a journalist . I think the audience is in for a lot of fun".

Talking about how her life has been post success, Adah says, "Life has been exactly the same just getting more opportunities to live my dreams. This is my fourth release this year. After being a sweet college girl in the Kerala story to playing a soldier in Bastar and a bar dancer in Sunflower 2 to 10 characters now in Reeta Sanyal . I'm having a blast ! Otherwise it's the same, my mother still pesters me to clean the clothes cupboard and I promise and then don't clean it".

When quizzed about her dream role, she said,"Something that has dance in it maybe. I haven't done anything all out dance film yet. To be honest, all the roles I'm playing I had never dreamed of. Even my debut in 1920 I never had dreamed that I would play a possessed person in my first film".

Last, when asked to pick between OTT and movies, she said," I love acting . Honestly the medium doesn't matter to me. It gives me joy that I have an audience who looks forward to watching stuff with me in it".