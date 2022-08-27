NewsLifestylePeople
GANESH CHATURTHI

Exclusive: Aishwarya Sakhuja's personal style-guide for Ganesh Chaturthi and festive season!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Ti's the festive season upon us and once again, all the ladies go into a frenzy to put together a wardrobe to parade during Ganpati. 

With the festival of the elephant God only 1 week away, we decided to go the Saree way to celebrate it. And what better than looks to borrow from actress Aishwarya Sakhuja's style file? The actress, who played Ahana in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, had an enviable wardrobe consisting of sarees of all shapes, sizes, designs and kinds. In an exclusive chat with Zee News, the actress opened up about her perfect festive choices for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi.

From donning a traditional nine-yard and choli to rocking a pant-suit-inspired saree, Aishwarya has worn 'em all in Yeh Hai Chahatein. And what's more... with legs that don't seem to end and a figure like no other, Aishwarya rocked every single one of her looks. 

So here are our top 5 picks of looks that you can borrow from Aishwarya that are the perfect fit for Ganpati 2022. 

A Classic Red and Gold Saree for Ganpati Aagman

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

One For Your Building Ganpati Aarti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

One For A Visit To A Friend's Ganpati 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

A Sassy, Classy and Massy Look For the Visarjan Dhol 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

