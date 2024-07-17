Exclusive: Anant Ambani-Radhika Ambani Wedding - NO Bollywood Celeb To Be A Part Of Post-Wedding Celebrations In London?

Mumbai: Only if you thought the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani were over. Some reports claim the Ambanis are planning to host post-wedding festivities in London and this news has definitely got the fans excited who were enjoying watching all the glimpses from the wedding of the year. As the news is making the rounds of Ambani’s hosting a pre-wedding ceremony in London, an insider close to us reveals there will be no Bollywood celebrities making their presence at the event.

An insider tells us, "It’s a fact there is no one like Ambani’s and they have proved it every time. Anant and Radhika’s grand wedding celebration is not over yet and yes there are plans that they are planning to host a post wedding in London. However, this will be more like a business meeting as all the business partners of the Ambani's will be marking their presence. The venue and date are yet to be out in public, but the preparations have definitely begun. Also as this post-wedding function will be more from the business meeting point of view, there will not be any Bollywood celebrities making their presence known".

The insider further adds, "Radhika and Anant will most likely stay in Jamnagar as Vantara needs the attention. Anant is also very fond of Jamnagar and so is Radhika, while they will be visiting their Mumbai abode Antilia often".

Radhika and Anant’s wedding was a grand affair and the choti bahu of the Ambani parivar credits her mother-in-law for everything and calls her the CEO of her wedding.

