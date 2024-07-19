Mumbai: Siddhant Karnick who gave an equal fight to Ranbir Kapoor by playing Varun Sharma as his 'Jijaji' in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is right now struggling to get good work on his table. The man has always proved his mettle as an actor and Animal being the latest example. In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Siddhant poured his heart out like never before. The actor is yet waiting for a good opportunity and confesses that despite being a part of several hits from Animal to Adipurush, he is finding it difficult to get good work.

Siddhant Karnick bares his heart out and talks about the difficult phase of being an actor who is looking for good opportunities. "It is extremely difficult, the field we are in not going where the paycheck will come from, even after being a part of such a big film, Animal has been such a big hit and I had a thought that finally after this I will be getting more work, but that's not the case, producers haven't lined up to sign me, I am even happy to go to their offices for work, but nothing like that has happened. So it is a very challenging thing, this career is not for weak hearted. It is a testament to one's resilience and once hunger."

When quizzed if Animal has been a gamechanger for actress Triptii Dimri, he said, "Six months down the line, Animal has not been the game-changer for me, I haven't got more commercial films, and the assumption was that when you do a hit film, you get more work, but that hasn't happened in my case. The positive output is that I am hungry for more work, I am not venting, but I know that I have so much more to offer." He explained, "I am not satisfied, I am hungry, I have a lot more to offer. I am grateful for what I have, the universe has given me an opportunity, but yes I am hungry and wish to get more work."

Siddhant who has been in the industry for 20 years now insists that he isn't satisfied as an actor and wants to do more challenging roles, " I have become an actor to get good work, and not for fame. I have always been constant with my theatre career, I keep my craft alive with theatre and I am constantly rehearsing and not waiting for the opportunity and then working on my craft, I have dissected luck and that is for me preparation meets opportunity right."

He further added, " I want to do those transformation roles because I can do them physically now, so I want to transfer this to the universe, directors there is me who is waiting for the opportunity."

When asked about what is stopping him, is it the filmy surname or a godfather, he said, "I don't know what is stopping me, it would have been easier for me if had a godfather or even sugar daddy in the industry, but I don't and that's the choice I have made. I am here because of my family as they have given me constant encouragement, the shoulder to cry on when I didn't crack that audition or bag an award, maybe I was not born in a filmy family but I am grateful for where I have been born. Also having said that it is the outsiders who have made this industry and I don't hold anything against nepotism."

Siddhant is taking it one day at a time and is ready to wait for good opportunities.