EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot opens up on his strategy for the show, says 'It's a game that is unpredictable...'

New Delhi: The most loved, criticised, watched and talked-about show on television, Bigg Boss is back with its brand new season. The list of contestants includes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakre, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Shalin Bhanot, a popular TV actor is all set to leave his sparkle inside and outside of the BB house. In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Zee News Digital, Bhanot opened up on his strategy for this season. He spilled the beans on many unknown facts too, read on:

Q- What took you so long to be on Bigg Boss as you’ve been in the industry for quite some time now?

A- It's been quite some time since I’ve had an adrenaline rush so I guess this is it. I was in Australia when the makers called me and I am still wondering if I have actually said yes to Bigg Boss. Jokes apart, my grandfather, father, brother all have been at the top of their industry when it comes to their work and so it's now my turn to do the same so that post this when they go out, people recognize them as Shalin’s father or Shalin’s brother!

Q- Were you called on Bigg Boss before too?

A- Yes I have been called multiple seasons but somehow this season it was meant to happen.

Q- What is your strategy going to be in the show?

A- Does any strategy work? I mean it's a game that is unpredictable. So I am in it giving my best and the rest let's see. I am going to enjoy myself because when the journey is enjoyable, the destination and the road to get there is all the more worth it.

Q- What has been your favourite season or memory from Bigg Boss as an audience?

A- I haven’t seen the past seasons so there are no such memories.

Q- Anything you wanna say to your contemporaries?

A- Let's have a good time, let's entertain our audience and let's make this a hit season!

Fans can watch 'Bigg Boss 16' on TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. It will be airing on the weekends at 9.30 pm. Since the show streams earlier, you can catch it online at 9.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.