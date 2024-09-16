Exclusive: Bigg Boss 16 Fame Nimrit Kaur Reveals There Is Lack Of Reality In Reality Shows; Calls Television A Taxing Medium

New Delhi: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set for her Punjabi debut and the actress is extremely excited about working on a different medium apart from television. Nimrit exclusively spoke to Zee News and opened up like never before.

Nimrit is one of the strongest TV personalities and talking about being fearless, she says she has got it from her mom." The credit goes to my mother, she has been fearlessly independent and has dis just probably impacted me consciously and unconsciously to be like her. My value system is very very important for me, and I will never compromise on that."

When asked about her debut film and the rumours about Love Sex and Dhoka 2 as her Bollywood debut, she said" As difficult as it is to understand when it's happening to you, but anything or everything that is meant to be will come to you. When I was on the set of Shaunki, I thought I could have done it 3 years ago because I had offered the Punjabi film before. But something good for you will happen to you at the right time."

Nimrit has largely worked on TV, we quizzed her about TV being a regressive medium and how it is often criticised for being unorganised, " I am progressive herself, I picked up Choti Sardaarni because there was no saas-bahu drama. A lot of leading actresses were skeptical about doing Choti as it was a story of a young girl who was pregnant before her marriage and it is such a taboo in our society. It is not like progressive content is not being made, it is, but certainly, some things can change, and it can be a bit more organised. But having said that I also understand the pressure of TRPs on the producers and actors. It is not like anyone is trying to inflict misery on others on purpose. As a medium it is extremely taxing, so maybe we can look at the ways to make it organised than what it is."

She further added," Content that might be labelled as regressive content is also being consumed by certain sections of the people in the society. Till the time as a whole does not change. The onus of bringing the change cannot be put on the producers, first as a society we should make ourselves progressive, and look at the crimes that have been happening against women surely it's because of lack of education so we need to be the change first."

We also asked her if there is any reality on Bigg Boss and many actors refuse to be on Salman Khan's show, "There is of course lack of reality on the reality shows, but the fact is that people do not like to see the reality. Society in general does not like to see the real people, for anyone who goes on the show is mentally prepared to be truly to themselves, people are not kind in general, and you don't want to see vulnerable people. You like to see people project something that you are not 100 per cent, even you if see social media, everyone is protecting. Nobody likes to see that someone having a shit day. To me, it's a double standard. So I wouldn't blame artists, it's people who do not want to see the reality, and try to project the best version of themselves."

When asked about Asim Riaz's incident on Khatron Ke Khiladi, as she was also a part of the show, she said," It's very irrelevant in my day-to-day life, but all I want to say that what happened was very unfortunate and it doesn't happen again."

Nimrit talks about not doing TV anymore, "I owe a lot of love from my TV audience, I always want to keep myself connected to them and that is the reason I did Khatron. But as an actor I want to explore and TV is like my home, so I want to grow and challenge myself to do something good. I want to do something on TV as Nimrit but not as a character at the moment. "