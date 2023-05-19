EXCLUSIVE: Black Widow Actress Michelle Lee To Star As A Fight Assasin In Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Internationally acclaimed actress Michelle Lee has featured in several hit outings including Resident Evil 6, Mortal Kombat: Legacy and many other TV shows, and movies. Zee English's movie channel &flix is set for a big premiere of The Bullet Train featuring Michelle Lee on June 4, 2023. Michelle has also made numerous film and television appearances, including Pirates of the Caribbean 3, Venom from Marvel, and Spiderman 4. In an exclusive interview with Michelle Lee she talked about her Bullet Train role in detail, little revelation about Tiger 3 and shared her real-life stunt experiences as well:

Q. How different is your role in the Bullet Train from other characters played so far?

A. From other characters that I played, well, Bullet Train is short and sweet. It was like, come in, come out, do your thing, you're out. You know what I mean…But it was really special to me. And I mean, I feel like, my other roles, it's hard to say because I always do roles similar to that, something like an assassin, the badass that comes in and comes out, does the thing. It's hard to say what's different because I do a lot of roles like that. But this one was really special because I feel like it was a surprise, and it was very unexpected. It kind of puts another layer to the story for the audience. So I loved it. I thought it was really fun.

Q. Any unheard of experience that you want to share with the audience related to the stunts that you performed?

A. For this one, it was kind of, I wasn't exactly sure what was going on in the story of it. I feel like you can't, you can't understand the movie unless you watch it and experience it. It's such a fun time and it's hard to explain. In general, for stunts, it's kind of like, hey, we're going to choreograph this, we're going to preplan this, But if something changes or if the camera is suddenly behind me and I need to show for the camera, then we just adjust. So, there's a lot of that going in stunts all the time that I think takes a really skilled and experienced stunt person. That's why, all the stunt people in the movie are just so good and especially David Leach, the director. He hired just the best people that he knows, all his friends, all the people that he's come up with. And we’ve all known him for a long time. So, I think he did a great job with the action because of that, you know, because how every stunt person was so experienced, able to kind of go with the flow and he could also show the violence that needs to be shown, without getting hurt and everything. In general, I had a fun time.

Q. So you also mentioned that you get to do most of these roles, Assassin roles. Which is your favourite genre? Can you name a few movies?

A. I loved Black Widow. I did a little role where I kind of was a Black Widow that got freed from you know, the spell and Florence Pugh kind of gets the spell release thing from me. And that was a really fun one. I shot it in Morocco and fought Florence, who is an awesome fighter, learns fast, great actress. And, I also had a great time in India, actually. I worked on Tiger 3. I don't know if there's another name for it, but this was it when I was working on it. I had a little role in that movie, a fight assassin role.

Q. Also, what do you like more - television or movies?

A. More, Oh my God, they're so different. They're so different. It's hard to say. Movies are like lots of money, short time, shooting everything. Big budgets, you know, let's do it. And then TV is like, hey, come in Monday get out at 5:00 o'clock, it's very routine, systematic. This is happening this week, next episode, this happens, and we'll continue this. And then we'll just take our time. And you know what I mean? So, and then with the movies, you get a lot of prep. So, we'll come and rehearse for weeks. We'll get everything down. The choreography, this, that. And then for a TV show, it's like, OK, you have 30 minutes. You want to walk through it? Ready. OK, we'll shoot. They're very different worlds. Both are challenging, both are fun, and both have great products because you know to follow a TV series and really get involved with it and like really sink your heart and soul and binge-watch it. It's a different feeling than watching a 2-hour movie where you're like blown away in two hours and then you leave and you're done. I like them both.

Q. What do you have in store for your fans?

A. There's a Star Wars series coming out. I'm very excited about it. I worked really hard on it, worked for six months, shot the entire season. I doubled the main actress.I don't even know if I can talk about it. Who knows? Because with Star Wars, they're very, secretive. So yeah that’s there.