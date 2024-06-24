New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan nailed it as Chandu Champion. The actor owned every frame and director Kabir Khan once again proved he is one of the best filmmakers around. It's been 9 days since the film has released and due to good word of mouth the film is running successfully at the box office and so far it has earned around Rs 57 crore. But will Chandu Champion cross Rs 100 crore in its lifetime collection? Well, the answer is NO!

In an exclusive chat with Zee News, trade expert Rohit Jaiswal revealed why Chandu Champion has made less numbers despite good word of mouth. Rohit explains," Chandu Champion is a brilliant film, but the genre is sports and right how these genre films aren't doing so well at the box office, and the class example is Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. However, as per prediction Chandu Champion still has done a phenomenal job at the box office and it has few more days to flourish."

The trade expert further adds," Chandu Champion has few more days to earn until Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD releases. However, despite the film running at the theatres the fil. Will not make 100 crore as Kalki will take over and only the overflow audience will go and watch Chandu Champion or Munjiya. Having said that the lifetime collection of Chandu Champion will be around 90 crore. But it will not make 100 crore"

Rohit Jaiswal, trade expert even hails Kartik Aaryan's acting skills," Kartik has done a phenomenal job, I have said this earlier also and even now, in the next year of awards 2024, Kartik and Ajay Devgn's names will connected to every Best Actor award."

Well, clearly Kartik Aaryan is the true blue superstar and the man never fails to impress. Kartik will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Vidya Balan and Animal diva Triptii Dimri.