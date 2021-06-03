Exclusive: Chulbul Pandey won hearts, 'Dabangg' animated version is for kids, says Salman Khan

New Delhi: The much-loved Chulbul Pandey from 'Dabangg' is back, and this time will purely entertain the kids. Dabangg - The Animated Series streamed on May 31, 2021, on OTT platform - Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Talking about his blockbuster cop avatar in the animated version, superstar Salman Khan told Zee News Digital about the upcoming surprise he has in store for his fans.

Q. Who came up with the idea of the ‘Dabangg’ Animated Series on OTT?

A. The credit goes to Arbaaz Khan Productions and Cosmos Maya for this thought. What a fantastic way to bring all episodes of the animated series to the kids at once on Disney+ Hotstar VIP - I was instantly excited when I came to know that Chulbul is back and this time differently. Kids and parents will love him alike.

Q. How involved were you in the whole process? Which is your fav series?

A. Let's not forgot, Chulbul won hearts - that character has a place in my heart. Now, seeing him having inspired a series, it's truly heartwarming - they have captured the essence entirely and it's truly remarkable that the whole team brought this to life with so much love. It shows!

Q. After Dabangg, are you planning to turn your other blockbusters into animated series?

A. I am now looking forward to kids getting to see Chulbul Pandey in an animated avatar - this will set precedence for so much more. The opportunity to play a character that kids and families can watch together is absolutely fascinating and I’m glad I get to experiment with something like this - Chulbul is going to win hearts on Disney+ Hotstar VIP - So much to look forward too but in good time!

Q. What's your next big surprise for fans?

A. My next big surprise - On May 31st when my beloved character Chulbul Pandey hits the screens with Dabangg - The Animated Series, I want everyone who showed love to Chulbul to continue showing love to him because I am incredibly proud of him and I hope he stays on to continue making a huge difference.