New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is in her third trimester and is enjoying her first pregnancy to the fullest. The Kalki 2898 AD actress announced her pregnancy a few months ago by sharing and adorable post along with hubby and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh where they mentioned the baby will arrive in September. And as the day is coming closer the entire Padukone and Bhavnani family are waiting to welcome the little one. And how Zee News has exclusively learnt that Deepika Padukone's mother-in-law is planning to host an intimate Godh Bharai function for her beloved bahu in the seventh month of her pregnancy.

An insider reveals to Zee News," The entire family is elated, but Ranveer and his family are super excited and thrilled as this good news was most awaited. As per Sindhi tradition, Ranveer's mom will perform a goth bharai rasam, where mother-in-law plays the central role. Anju Bhavnani who is the most loved and responsible member in the house will give her daughter-in-law a special dupatta along with lots of fruits, coconut, sweets and shower all the blessing on mom to be and the baby. Usually, the Godh Bharai rasam happens in the seventh month of the pregnancy".

The insider further adds " Ranveer and Deepika are enjoying each day of their pregnancy and are following everything that has been advised by the elders of the house. Deepika too is excited for this rasam as she is a very traditional girl and her marriage with Ranveer speaks it all".

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone once anon proved she is a queen with her latest release Kalki, and fans are waiting for her to shine in Singham Again where she plays the role of a lady cop for the first time ever. The film features Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.