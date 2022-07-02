NEW DELHI: Divya Dutta is a name that need no introduction. The actress was seen essaying the mastermind of an arms and human trafficking racket in recent released 'Dhaakad'. Speaking about her role, Divya said she literally enjoying playing 'Rohini' on the big screen as it was gratifying as an artist to play such diverse character in films.



A Razneesh Ghai's directorial, 'Dhaakad' featured Kangana Ranaut alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta with Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. The film was released theatrically on May 20, 2022. However, it received mixed citicism from the critics and audience and failed to mint money on the Box Office. The film premiered on Zee5 on July 1.



Sharing her experience about working in Dhaakad and why she thinks audiences should watch it, Divya says, "I think when you enjoy the process you really don’t have to learn something, you just enjoy the process so I have really enjoyed the of making 'Dhaakad'. Being directed by Razneesh, working with co-stars and playing the menacing character of Rohini, I really enjoyed. I didn't know I have such mean streaks to show as Rohini. It was lovely."



When asked about the nicest compliment that she heard for her act in the actioner, Divya said, "One of the nicest compliments I have received was from one of the critics in a review – "For Divya's role, she had the total film to herself. That was really a beautiful compliment."



The film features Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, an International Task Force (ITF) officer. She is assigned a task to nab arm traffickers - Rudraveer and his partner, Rohini, played by Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta respectively.



