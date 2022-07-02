NewsLifestylePeople
DHAAKAD

Exclusive: Divya Dutta says it was 'lovely' to essay menacing character Rohini in 'Dhaakad'

A Razneesh Ghai's directorial, 'Dhaakad' featured Kangana Ranaut alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta with Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Exclusive: Divya Dutta says it was 'lovely' to essay menacing character Rohini in 'Dhaakad'

NEW DELHI: Divya Dutta is a name that need no introduction. The actress was seen essaying the mastermind of an arms and human trafficking racket in recent released 'Dhaakad'. Speaking about her role, Divya said she literally enjoying playing 'Rohini' on the big screen as it was gratifying as an artist to play such diverse character in films. 

A Razneesh Ghai's directorial, 'Dhaakad' featured Kangana Ranaut alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta with Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. The film was released theatrically on May 20, 2022. However, it received mixed citicism from the critics and audience and failed to mint money on the Box Office. The film premiered on Zee5 on July 1. 

Sharing her experience about working in Dhaakad and why she thinks audiences should watch it, Divya says, "I think when you enjoy the process you really don’t have to learn something, you just enjoy the process so I have really enjoyed the of making 'Dhaakad'. Being directed by Razneesh, working with co-stars and playing the menacing character of Rohini, I really enjoyed. I didn't know I have such mean streaks to show as Rohini. It was lovely."

When asked about the nicest compliment that she heard for her act in the actioner, Divya said, "One of the nicest compliments I have received was from one of the critics in a review – "For Divya's role, she had the total film to herself. That was really a beautiful compliment."

The film features Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, an International Task Force (ITF) officer. She is assigned a task to nab arm traffickers - Rudraveer and his partner, Rohini, played by Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta respectively. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?