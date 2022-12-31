EXCLUSIVE: DJ Aryan shares his 'Best New Year 2023 party songs' and top clubs in India!

New Delhi: Spirits are high, party places booked and stylish wardrobe checked - all this and much more as New Year 2023 is almost here. With just a few hours away from entering into a brand new year of hope, happiness and prosperity - people across the globe believe in celebrating the festive time with their family and friends. We asked DJ Aryan about his favourite New Year bash songs and where can Gen-Z head to his season for letting their hair down.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Tell us about your personal playlist for this New Year bash

A. New Year's is all about feeling good and being grateful. You should definitely consider bringing in 2023 with ‘I’m Good’ by David Guetta. This track will get you grooving and dancing for sure. Besharam Rang is a new groovy track to add to your playlist.

Q. Best clubs to visit in India for the New Year Party?

A. A few of my favourite clubs are DragonFly Experience (Mumbai), Dear Donna (Delhi), and Soro (Goa).

Q. Share some cool party plans for Gen-Z

A. In my opinion, a night in with your family and close ones is my preference to bring in the new year. But, for all the party people who love to bid the year goodbye with a bang… GO OUT! but drink responsibly.

Here's wishing all a very Happy New Year!