Exclusive: 'Do some sort of exercise, movement', says Tiger Shroff on his fitness mantra; talks about his 2 releases in 2023!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff recently was in the capital city to promote a new Japanese sports brand Asics, as its brand ambassador. He unveiled its newest store and needless to say that the crowd went crazy looking at their favourite youth icon. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Tiger Shroff opened up about his love for workouts, his fitness mantra and talked about many of his upcoming projects.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. How excited are you to meet your fans through this new store launch?

A. Well, I'm very excited because I haven't had a movie come out in a long time. So I didn't even get the chance to meet my fans on a daily basis, unfortunately. So I'm going to make the most of today.

Q. Tell us about your association with Asics, what's so special about it ?

A. Well, for me, I personally resonate with Asics, especially with their philosophies. You know, sound mind, sound body. I also do believe that, you know, health is very holistic in terms of mental and physical.

Q. Any message you would like to give to the youth today for their fitness, health?

A. Well, just I don't want to preach or anything. You guys keep doing what you're doing. You know I'm not going to tell you, but you should take out at least half an hour for your body, for your mind and you know, do some sort of exercise, some sort of movement. And I think that will make the biggest difference in your daily life. You guys can party harder then.

Q. Can we expect any more of Tiger-Hrithik drama on the big screen?

A. I would love for it to happen soon, of course. I mean, he's my idol in the industry and, I look up to him with immense respect you know, I've learned a lot from him and would love for me to be a part of 'War 2'.

Q. Please tell us something about your upcoming projects, what can fans expect from Tiger in 2023?

A. In 2023, you can expect two releases from me, so you'll be seeing a little more of me. I hope you guys don't get sick of me.