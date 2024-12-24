Exclusive: Dua Looks Exactly Like Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter Dua on September 8, 2024, hosted an exclusive gathering for paparazzi, offering them a first glimpse of their little one. This warm and thoughtful gesture by the power couple has left fans and the media in awe.

Dua is Deepika’s Carbon Copy

One of the photographers present at the intimate gathering shared his experience, revealing exclusively to Zee News, "Dua fell asleep when we met her. But let me tell you, she is a total carbon copy of her mother Deepika. Of course, babies’ faces change as they grow, but for now, she looks exactly like her mom."

The revelation has sparked excitement among fans, with many drawing comparisons between Dua and Deepika’s childhood pictures. Social media is abuzz with fans eagerly awaiting an official photo of Dua to see if she truly resembles her stunning mother.

The couple’s decision to personally introduce their daughter to the paparazzi is being lauded as a beautiful and respectful way to maintain a healthy relationship with the media. It’s a notable contrast to how some other celebrity couples handle their children’s privacy.

This approach is reminiscent of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who also requested the paparazzi to refrain from photographing their daughter Raha Kapoor shortly after her birth. The Kapoor couple eventually revealed Raha’s face to the world a year later, and fans are speculating whether Deepika and Ranveer will adopt a similar timeline for Dua.

As the couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives, they have chosen to balance their personal and professional commitments gracefully. While Deepika has taken a brief break from her projects to focus on motherhood, Ranveer is managing his schedule to ensure quality time with his family.

It remains to be seen whether they will follow in Alia and Ranbir’s footsteps by revealing Dua’s face after a year or if they will choose to keep her identity private longer.