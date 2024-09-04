Exclusive: Esha Deol Says She Would Love To Do Dhoom 4; Talks About The Reason Behind Her Comeback

New Delhi: Esha Deol was a diva in her times and to date, she is called the Dhoom girl. Esha wooed the fans with her stunning appearance in the OG Dhoom and after 20 years the audience still are crazy about the Dilbara song and the film starring John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the male lead.

Zee News exclusively spoke to Esha Deol and largely spoke about her comeback and more.

When asked about her comeback and if had a thought on being accepted, Esha said," Nothing was planned, or I have a road map to coming back. It was all sudden, I did a photoshoot, and I didn't know how it got noticed and Kumar Mangat called me that would do Rudra and I was like of course I will do it because I was ready to work. And OTT was something that I wanted to do because it was new for me. Organically it started for me."

We questioned Esha if she feels she has become a better actor today, to which the actress said," I have always been the spontaneous actor, I believe in spontaneity in front of the camera and that's the same thing today. But personally, I have changed and evolved over the years you become wiser especially when it comes to motherhood".

Esha was on the top of her game when she took a sabbatical, we quizzed her if she had a fear of missing out, and Esha said," I wasn't missing anything, I am not lying at all. From the age of 18, I have been working, so actually I was waiting for this life for I could be in pyjamas and hold my babies in my hand, and when that moment arrived, I couldn't be distracted. I have always been work-oriented, and I loved my independence, so missing out never bothered me. And also, I am not a very social person. So, I was completely happy in my space."

As Esha made her comeback, the year too was mashing for Deols, right from Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to Dharmendra, when asked about it she happily said," It's been the year of the Deols. Sunny Bhaiya got all the love and appreciation for Gadar 2, then my dad followed by Bobby Bhaiya, they have been around for a long and they are what they are. And shower it who they are with the love the audience gave them. "

When asked about Dhoom being a cult film, she said," It's been evergreen, the younger generation connects with me, and they call me Dhoom Girl and Dilbara. We gave everything we had while shooting the film, and that's what has made the film what it is".

We asked Esha if she would do Dhoom 4, The actress was waiting for the opportunity," I will happily hop, skip and jump to the project, I would love to do".

Lastly, she added," My daughters love Dhoom, they dance to Dilbara and Dhoom Machale songs all the time, it's so cute to watch them."

Esha Deol recently made news of her separation announcement from hubby Bharat Takhtani.