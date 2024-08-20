Exclusive: From Mrs India Title To Acting, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal Opens Up On Her New Innings

New Delhi: Priyanka Bajaj Sibal won the Mrs India title in 2023, stepping into the world of glamour and modelling. Beyond her beauty pageant success, she has now ventured into acting, taking on the lead role in the upcoming short film 'Kathakaar' where she portrays a cop tasked with solving a child trafficking case. The film stars Ruslaan Mumtaz alongside her in the lead role. She also joined the Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2024 as a jury member for its Grand Finale. In a conversation with Zee News Digital, Priyanka opened up about her journey ahead.

Q. What made you switch from modelling to acting in ‘Kathakaar’?

A. Transitioning from modelling to acting in Kathakaar was a natural evolution for me. Modelling allowed me to express myself in still frames but acting offered a new challenge—bringing a character to life and telling a story through emotions and dialogue. Kathakaar presented the perfect opportunity to dive into a narrative that resonated deeply with me, allowing me to explore a different facet of creativity and connect with audiences on a more personal level.

Q. How was it working on a film set?

A. Working on a film set was an awesome experience. Bringing each scene to life was truly transformative. I resonated deeply with the character I played, and that connection made the entire journey even more captivating. What made it even more special was the cast and crew—their positivity and support created an atmosphere that was both inspiring and empowering. It was a life-changing experience in every way.

Q. What changed for you after winning the Mrs India title?

A. After winning the Mrs. India title, the most profound change for me has been the overwhelming love and warmth I've received from people all around the world. This outpouring of support and affection has been truly incomparable. It’s been incredibly heartwarming to see how this title resonates with so many, and I feel deeply grateful for the connections I’ve made and the encouragement that continues to inspire me every day.

Q. Are there more acting offers on the block?

A. I have indeed received several exciting offers. It’s been wonderful to see the opportunities that have come my way. However, I’m carefully considering each one, as I want to ensure that any project, I take on brings something new to my audience. A new video song that I just finished shooting for is about to be released, and I’m really excited for everyone to see it!

Q. Tell us about your experience being a jury for Miss Universe.

A. My experience as a jury member for Miss Universe Tamil Nadu was truly unforgettable. Being part of the process that celebrates the strength, intelligence, and beauty of these incredible women was both an honour and a privilege. It allowed me to witness firsthand the dedication and hard work that each contestant puts into this journey. The entire experience was incredibly enriching, and the love and warmth I received from everyone involved made it all the more special.