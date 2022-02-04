EXCLUSIVE: Gehraiyaan's Alisha and Cocktail's Veronica could have been friends, quips Deepika Padukone

New Delhi: The stage is set, the excitement palpable and fans eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karva's 'Gehraiyaan'. Directed by Shakun Batra, this story which delves into the dysfunctional relationships and the mess which it creates touched a chord upon the trailer release. Gehraiyaan will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Deepika Padukone was asked if Alisha Khanna from Gehraiyaan is a matured version of Veronica from Cocktail? She told Zee News Digital, "(laughs) I can understand why there is that sense because we don't see characters like these very often in Indian films. So, the minute to play something which is remotely similar, there is a sort of comparison. But the good thing is that it doesn't seem like a direct rip-off of Veronica. Maybe Alisha and Veronica could have been friends. The difference is that Alisha's choices stem from her circumstances whereas Veronica is inherently confident and a bit free-spirited (wild and badass are just adjectives used to labelling these characters). In that sense, Alisha is not a very confident character but Veronica is an extremely confident character - so they are different in that sense. But the messiness they land up in is probably as characters is something they kind of bond on and relate to each other."

Deepika in a media interaction was quizzed over various aspects related to Gehraiyaan - from Ranveer Singh's reaction to her comfort in portraying the intimacy on-screen. The actress also reiterated the fact that intimacy in the film is not to titillate the audience but is a part of the writing just as other aspects like action, romance, comedy are.

Intimacy directors working on a film is a common practice in the West, something which is less explored back home.

The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.