Exclusive: Girish Malik And Bickram Ghosh Open Up On 'Band Of Maharajas' Oscar 2025 Race And Jal Re-Release Plans

By Ahana Tiwari

New Delhi: 'Band of Maharajas', directed by Girish Malik and featuring music by Bickram Ghosh, has entered the race for Oscar 2025 eligibility in two categories: Best Original Song for 'Ishq Walla Daku' and Best Original Score. This milestone celebrates the global recognition of Indian storytelling and music. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Ghosh praised Malik’s visionary approach, remarking, “He visualizes through sound. He’s a man who sees not only through his eyes but through his ears as well.” Their collaboration, which began in 2009, stems from a shared passion for unique and meaningful cinema.

The film narrates the journey of three musicians from Punjab who cross into Pakistan, defying societal resistance to use music as a unifying force. Malik shared his personal connection to the story, saying, “Right from childhood, I came from the borders, Punjab, which is another reason for understanding and making this film.” This connection fuels the film's authenticity and depth.

Reflecting on their earlier Oscar-recognized project, Jal, Ghosh hinted at a possible re-release, saying, “There are many fans who are expecting a re-release of Jal. Yes, we are contemplating to re-release Jal.”

On the inspiration behind the film, Malik explained, “Our inspiration is the search for greater music. I wanted to write a film that brings back the old times.” Malik added to the film's emotional resonance, highlighting the line: “Tumko Hindustan se prem hai ya Pakistan? Mujhe apne desh se mohobat hai.”

This sentiment underscores the film's exploration of patriotism, music, and cross-border unity.

Ghosh described Oscar contention as a “gift from the cosmos,” celebrating the recognition of their heartfelt efforts. As Band of Maharajas continues its journey, it shines as a beacon of Indian cinema, showcasing the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together.