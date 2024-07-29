Exclusive: Gulshan Devaiah Talks About NOT So Friendly Bond With Janhvi Kapoor While Shooting Ulajh

Mumbai: Gulshan Devaiah is one of most versatile actors in Bollywood, he has come a long way. The actor will be seen next in Ulajh along with Janhvi Kapoor and this is the first time he is sharing with the star kid who is proving her mettle as an actor one film a time. Speaking about Ulajh and his off screen bonding with Janhvi in an exclusive chat with Zee News, Gulshan said he didn't bond with Janhvi apart from being professionals.

In an interview, we quizzed what made him choose Ulajh to which he said," I really like the project and I thought it will be a big one to my career, so I did it. "

Talking about Janhvi, when asked about the film reaching to higher extent because of her he said, "She is definitely lot more famous and that is definitely a good advantage. Also Junglee pictures is a large production so I know the reach would be good".

We asked Gulshan about his ice breaking with Janhvi as the chemistry between the twins being largely appreciated by fans," There is no ice breaking, sometimes you don't need to ice break and just do your job, and that's what professionals do. She is very preserved and I can't go and be interesting towards her, she is a thorough professional and she does a great job. Also it is not get responsibility to make me comfortable, we had a job to create chemistry and thankfully we have done that. We didn't vibe so much and that's okay", the actor concluded.

Gulshan is even happy with his journey so far and mentioned his purpose to become an actor has always been to entertain his audience and he is glad he is on the right path.