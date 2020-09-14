Exclusive: Hookah, ashtray, medicines recovered from Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavana Lake farmhouse after NCB raid

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered hookahs, ashtrays and medicines while conducting a raid at late star Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavana Lake farmhouse. Pictures of the recovered items have been accessed by Zee News exclusively.

Sushant had rented the farmhouse. He used to pay Rs 2.5 lakh per month for the place. According to NCB sources, the actor often used to host parties at the farmhouse with actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Sidharth Pithani and other friends.

It has also been learnt that apart from Sushant and his friends, many other top Bollywood celebs partied at the same farmhouse.

If sources are to be believed many parties were held at the farmhouse when Sushant was battling depression and used to take steroids for it.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, his cook Dipesh Sawant have been arrested in a drug case linked to the actor's death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB are simultaneously probing Sushant's death case from various angles.