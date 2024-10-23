Exclusive: Housefull 5 Actress Soundarya Sharma Admits She Is Not A Fan Of Bigg Boss Despite Being A Part Of The Show

Mumbai: Soundarya Sharma who gained fame with Bigg Boss is now making headlines for bagging a key role in Housefull 5 headlined by Akshay Kumar. Soundarya is very excited that she has got a role in such a huge franchise and she exclusively spoke to Zee News about the film and if Bigg Boss helped in her career.

When asked about her bagging a key role in Housefull 5, Soundarya said," I am super thrilled to be a part of this franchise. I used to dance on Housefull songs when I was a kid but little did I know that one day I will be a heroine in the franchise film. "

When quizzed about being a part of Bigg Boss helped her career she said,” It does help and I am saying from the point of view of the person who is not a Bigg Boss fan but was a part of Bigg Boss. It has helped my career, but I was not taking anything and everything. And then came the ad but let me tell you that ad was signed before I did Bigg Boss. But it looked like it came after the show. Bigg Boss experience wasn't very well inside the house, because I am not the person who can be fake. Whatever came to my heart I kept doing."

She further added," I must thank my God sister Vardha Nadiadwala and she believed me. She cast me in Housefull 5 after watching my showreel. So I am very thankful because even if you are talented people don't give you work".

When talking about star kids like Alia Bhatt and more ruling despite their films not doing up to the mark, "They are definitely given the platform, but at the end, people will decide no matter what. Yes as outsiders we work very hard, and their films even flop they have films ready on their plate but it doesn't bother me because I know my reality. I cannot feel bad about their privilege and there are so many who have made it despite being outsiders. So rather concentrate than what I have."

Soundarya had appeared in Bigg Boss 16.