EXCLUSIVE: I’m nervous but feel lucky to be part of Naagin 6, says BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been creating waves post her winning the show. During her stint on the reality show, she has been appreciated for her straightforward nature and fondness for Karan Kundrra.

The duo professed their love for each other and also proposed to each other on national television. Not only that, Ekta Kapoor was so impressed with Teja’s performance that she even offered her the main lead in one of her most popular shows Naagin season 6. She has been paired with former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal on the upcoming show.

Expressing her excitement, Tejasswi in an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital shared her views on Bigg Boss 15 win, her character in Naagin 6 and also about her favourite Naagin of all seasons.

How’s the feeling after winning Bigg Boss 15?

It’s an amazing feeling. Everything was so amazing. This journey will always be memorable for me. I am extremely thankful for all the love and support that I have received during Bigg Boss and now I am just going to work hard towards Naagin.

Now you have bagged Naagin 6? What kind of response are you getting from your fans?

It’s incredible, people are showering so much love, I am really happy about it.

This is the sixth season, who was your favourite Naagin of all time and why??

Honestly, I think that season first was my favourite as it had Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as Adaa is my friend and I love her so much.

What is that one thing which you want from them?

Oh My God! They are extremely hot, so that’s what I would love to have.

How you actually prepped up for the role?

I haven’t got time to prep up as the day I won the show, from the very next day I started shooting for Naagin and so I haven’t got any time to prep and so I started doing whatever the makers asked me to do.

As Naagin is a huge project, do u feel more responsible for it?

I’m nervous, I am scared but at the same time I feel very lucky that I have got such a big show and now I don’t want to let anybody down. So my job is to just work and will do that with complete honesty and I’ll just hope people like my work, that’s it.

This time the storyline is going to be extremely different, tell us something about it?

So, every time Naagin used to take to take revenge for his loved ones but this time she is coming to save the world as she is the ‘sarvashreshth’ Naagin of all time. She is more powerful than all the other Naagins of all seasons. It’s going to be just more massive. This is not just about a love story but it's way bigger than that. It’s going to be grand, interesting and so that’s how it’s going to be different this time.

How was your experience working with Simba Nagpal this time?

It was nice to see him on the sets because Simba is such a nice person, it’s also fun to have him around. I think it was nice to know that it was Simba who was in the main lead as it’s a different jodi… a new jodi on screens, I hope people like our pairing.

If given chance, which is that one superpower which u want to have and why?

Well, I think I want to have the power to be invisible. So that I can go and see what people are talking as you guys know I have a FOMO and so I want to know it all.

When are you getting married?

Abhi I need to work, for all the shaadi related questions, kindly reach out to Karan Kundrra. He’ll answer it in a better way.