Exclusive: 'I want to make a film like Slumdog Millionaire and work with Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan', says producer Eram Aftab Faridi

Producer Eram Aftab Faridi, who has backed many short films including short films like Shringaar, Rising India, and Meet Mr Chang is now gearing up for the release of her next film titled Shaadibaaz. Hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Eram has slowly moved up the success ladder. In an interview with Zee News Digital, she opened up on her career as a producer, and why she wants to work with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Salman Khan. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Q. How did you start your career as a producer?

A. In 2016 I registered my production Erams Entertainment under the western Indian producer Association of India. I have also done acting for so long in TV serials and ads but I liked to be a producer I found it interesting because it has so many fields which we need to understand and execute where we face challenges. I was impressed by it so I decided to be a producer because Now I was recast to face challenges.

Q. Tell us about the challenges you faced as an outsider in the industry.

A. Of course, people made fun of me. They used to say we don’t know from where you got this madness to start a production house. But, I didn’t listen to anyone I was so focused on it and I knew that I can be a very good producer in my career. People used to say this because they knew that becoming a producer is not so easy and making a film is not easy as well. A producer who is in profit he/she takes many risks. Many people made fun of me they didn’t take me seriously because I was from Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh. They knew that I don’t have any background in the film Industry so they used to think she might fail in it. But, now people know me by a name of producer as on google there is so much data of myself by the name Eram Faridi so now I feel so proud.

Q. One big name from Bollywood you want to work with?

A. In Bollywood, I always wanted to be seen with Mr Salman Khan Ji whether I get a small or big screen. I can’t say that since I was a child, but since I was conscious or I got know about acting, actor, and actress this acting is. I am here not only talking about his personality or his acting skills, but he is also a good human. And if anyone's acting I like then there are some Tollywood actors and in Bollywood Mr Amitabh Bachchan Ji. I want to work with some theatre artists who are in our Bollywood film industry. I want to work with these actors.

Q. Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

A. I want to see myself as a producer whose films not only hit but also touch people’s hearts. I want to make the film like a “SLUMDOG” film or the film people will say it is my story it is me. I want to see myself on a level in five years when I will be making a film with superstar Mr Rajinikanth Ji. I always believe in truth and reality and if I believe I want to see myself on that level in five years.