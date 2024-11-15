EXCLUSIVE: Indeep Bakshi Opens Up About Career Struggles, Badshah Controversy And Future Plans

By Ahana Tiwari

New Delhi: Indeep Bakshi, the singer known for hits like 'Saturday Saturday' and 'Kala Chashma', spoke exclusively with Zee News, revealing personal insights into his career, his thoughts on collaborations, and the controversies that have surrounded him.

On Bigg Boss and Personal Life

Bakshi addressed his absence from the current season of Bigg Boss, revealing that due to his hectic work schedule, he hasn’t been able to keep up with the show. "Yaar, Bigg Boss na aaj kal zindagi mein, mere ghar mein bana hua hai, mere friends ke saath, meri team ke saath, isliye main dusra Bigg Boss nahi dekh paaya," he said, adding that he has been busy focusing on his music and personal life.

The Journey of MILK and Overcoming Challenges

Talking about his recent album, MILK, Bakshi shared, “Jo cheez mere listeners hai, jinko itna pyaar kiya ki mere vibe ke gaane ka Saturday, Kala Chashma ki vo vibe ke gaane kaha hai, I think MILK ke andar sab kuch hai.” He further explained how his latest album captures his musical essence, blending his earlier hits with a fresh sound.

Reflecting on a challenging period in his career, Bakshi opened up about facing depression after a long stretch without work. "6 saal se toh main depression mein tha, kyunki main kaam kar raha tha, lekin companies entertain nahi kar rahi thi... koi fatte mein haath nahi daalta," he admitted. He shared that despite his efforts, he couldn't release music or perform publicly, which he described as a form of "torture."

Bakshi also expressed gratitude towards Yo Yo Honey Singh, who he says played a crucial role in his comeback. "Honey Singh ne bahut help ki meri liye... jab main dekh raha tha ki agar Honey Singh try kar raha hai... toh mujhe bhi lag raha tha ki agar Baba ji ka ashirwad hai, toh kuch accha ho sakta hai," he said.

Controversy with Badshah

When asked if he would collaborate with Badshah, Bakshi was clear in his response, stating, “No,” without hesitation. The singer’s response comes amid ongoing public discussions around the music industry and collaborations with prominent artists.

One of the most talked-about moments of the interview was when Bakshi discussed his past controversy with rapper Badshah. The two were involved in a dispute over song credits. Bakshi addressed this, saying, "Point ye hai ki, initially company ko koi len den nahi hota hai ki kaunsa artist hai, aur agar Badshah gaane leke gaya hoga, toh usne apne gaane sunaye honge. Agar koi already released apne gaane kyu sunayega? Vo apna best likh ke dega."

He elaborated on the changes he saw in the industry, saying, "Ek time companies jo roz phone karke maangti thi ki 'Saturday' jaisa gaana chahiye, please de do... aur all of a sudden saari cheezein badal gayi."

Bakshi also talked about how the controversy personally affected him. "Jab allegations lag rahe the, tab mujhe bohot zyada affect ho raha tha... Being human, jab aap kuch nahi bol pa rahe ho aur ek banda allegations laga raha hai, jiske millions of followers hain, toh vo ghutan hota hai," he said. However, he later found solace in the support of his fans and peers.

Future Plans and Collaborations

Looking forward, Bakshi expressed his excitement about his dream collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh, whom he continues to admire for his contributions to the music industry. He also praised rising stars like Shubh, Karan Aujla, and AP Dhillon, giving a shout-out to their music, which he thoroughly enjoys.

In terms of his own future, Bakshi revealed plans for a new project called The Journey, where he will be coming to Mumbai every month to work on new songs. He shared that he aims to show the world his creative process, giving fans a glimpse into how his songs come to life. "Mera future plan bas yeh hai ki main back-to-back songs de raha hoon," he said, excited for what's to come.