Exclusive: K-pop Boyband EPEX Open Up On Their New Chapter, Challenges, And Love For Indian Food

New Delhi: K-pop boyband EPEX has hit the high notes with their first full-length album “Youth Chapter 1:Youth Days.” The octet who debuted in 2021, take a nostalgic trip back in time when they debuted as teenagers. Now on the threshold of adulthood, the album cherishes moments of the past, as well as they look forward to new beginnings.

The album includes eight new tracks, including the title track Youth2Youth, which comes with a strong message for the young, while KILLSHOT, has a poignant tome to break through oppression, and Painkiller, emphasise feeling light with one's self.

Puja Talwar spoke to EPEX, on their new chapter, their challenges and victories, as well as being fans of Indian food.

Q: Congratulations on Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days. Which is your first full-fledged album, did you feel this was the right time, since Spring is the time for new beginnings as well?

MU: Just like the expression "we are in the blue spring" in the title track lyrics, we felt that this song's atmosphere suits the vibrant spring season. Additionally, it's also the time when all our members have become adults.



WISH: The word ‘소화 (So Hwa)’ in the album title itself signifies the scenic view of a bright spring and the radiant time of youth. That's why we thought it was the perfect time for us, as we embark on our youth.



Q: So what are the new experiences that EPEX as a group is looking forward to? And what are the things you want to leave behind?

AYDEN: The moment of receiving an award is always joyful, and I hope there will be many more days ahead when we receive honourable awards. Just like the Hollywood Walk of Fame boasts traces of various remarkable actors, I aspire for EPEX to become an artist who leaves a mark in music history.



YEWANG: I want to experience a year-end awards ceremony in the future. I want to create a fantastic stage at the awards ceremony to showcase that we're a team with great performances.

JEFF: I look forward to EPEX growing more each day. I hope that we leave at least one memorable scene in many people's minds.



Q: Youth2Youth is for your message to your listeners with a heartfelt message. Was there ever a time you felt lost or incomplete?

KEUM: Pre-debut was probably the most anxious and challenging time for me! I wanted to show my completed self quickly, but I also had moments of struggle due to feeling imperfect.



BAEKSEUNG: I think I experienced those emotions a lot during my trainee days. There was uncertainty about whether I could debut and I worried about whether I could do well. Even after our debut, we always ponder how to effectively convey the message we want to deliver to our audience.



Q: It has been three years since your debut, what has been your biggest challenge and biggest victory so far?

KEUM: One of the toughest aspects was adapting to the new concepts and atmospheres that come with each album change. It required absorbing them as if they were my own, which was challenging. However, overcoming such difficulties and seeing how well-received the final product is by our fans fills me with pride.



MU: In the early days of our debut, everything felt unfamiliar, and it was hard to adjust, especially when things didn't go as planned. But as we've progressed and witnessed the love from our fans, I feel like that’s our proudest accomplishment.



Q: With K-Pop becoming a global phenomenon, what makes it a special genre?



WISH: Rather than calling it special, I'd like to say it's a genre that has already established itself with the unique atmosphere and culture of Korea, and many people are enjoying it as a distinct genre!



YEWANG: I think it feels special because we pay a lot of attention to singing and dancing simultaneously, as well as ensuring a visually captivating performance that pleases both the eyes and ears.



AYDEN: I think the secret to K-pop's popularity lies in its ability to try out all genres within the music, allowing it to always stay trendy!



Q: What have been your musical influences and is there any particular band/ group you dream to collaborate with?

A-MIN: Since our debut, we've been singing songs that represent the feelings of our peers, so I think my musical inspiration comes from the people and situations around me. I'd love to collaborate with a senior artist YOUNHA. I participated as a chorus in one of her albums previously, so if given a chance, I'd like to sing with her in a collaboration.



JEFF: I've drawn a lot of inspiration from Coldplay. It is also the group I admire the most, so I hope to work with them someday.



Q: India loves K Pop are you familiar with Indian films?



BAEKSEUNG: I often find myself longing to visit India as soon as possible. I also have a strong desire to showcase our stage to Indian ZENITH! Plus, I have a great impression of Indian cuisine as I enjoy it a lot.

A-MIN: I have a keen interest in India and often watch videos about the country on YouTube! I hope to visit someday and experience its diverse culture firsthand. I'd love to try authentic Indian curry at a local restaurant.