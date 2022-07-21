New Delhi: Actress Srinidhi Shetty swooned the audiences with her powerful acting prowess in massive megahits KGF 1 and 2 respectively. Her pairing with Rocky Bhai aka Yash has been well-received by fans and that explains the kind of love their film got at the Box Office. In an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, Srinidhi got candid about her love for food and what she likes to eat.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. How does it feel to be part of KGF 1&2?

A. Surreal and grateful!

Q. Are you a foodie? If yes, what do like to gorge on the most?

A. Oh absolutely – I am a big-time foodie! That’s why I enjoyed this collaboration with KFC so much. While I do follow a balanced diet, I love to indulge in some of my favourite meals every once a while. I have a sweet tooth, and it’s impossible for me to resist dessert of any kind. Next up is fried chicken – I absolutely love KFC’s Popcorn Chicken and can eat it anytime.

Q. Tell us about your association with KFC. What's special about Popcorn Nachos?

A. I jumped at the opportunity to work with KFC because I’ve been fond of their signature fried chicken since my younger days. It was exciting, high-on drama and masaledaar, just like the new Popcorn Nachos. While the shoot was of course fun, the best part about it was that I got too much onto this crunchiest combo ever – KFC’s Popcorn Chicken & Doritos Nachos – and I even sneaked in a bite or two between shots. Overall, it was a fabulous experience, and I am thrilled to see the response on the campaign film so far.

Q. What are your future projects?

A. A lot of projects are still in talks, so I don’t want to confirm anything yet.