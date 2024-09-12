Exclusive: 'Made In Heaven' Actress Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Opens Up On Breaking Gender Stereotypes And Her Showbiz Journey

New Delhi: Making her acting debut with the successful series 'Made In Heaven', actor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju is a doctor, content creator and transgender activist. In conversation with Zee New Digital, she opened up about gender stereotypes and her journey in the showbiz world.

Q. From breaking gender stereotypes to gracing magazines as a cover girl, how has your journey been?

A: Absolute roller coaster of a ride, I have never felt more okay with being at peace with the idea that life is ever-changing. You don’t complete a gender transition to hit a “finish line”, because there simply aren’t finish lines in life. I never thought I’d switch across the professions I’ve dabbled in and continue to, feel this level of peace in my skin. I’m grateful for everything that’s come my way, and only strive to see more beautiful experiences moving forward.

Q. Made In Heaven role got you immense love and adulation. How does it feel?

A: It was an experience I’ll never forget, being 23 and so absolutely clueless in a starry and glimmering world, hoping to create just the smallest ripple with trans representation. To see that translate to such love from within and outside of the community is incredible. I don’t take my visibility for the trans community lightly and to know Meher was felt in a lot of queer hearts is beautiful.



Q. What's keeping you busy these days?

A: Recovery from surgery took the life out of me, and I’m thankfully on the lighter side of it now. I jumped right back into work as soon as I could, shooting for brands and creatives as usual, and telling the story I’d like to with authenticity. Shooting my first solo print cover as a trans woman recently was fantastic! I just returned from an acting retreat which taught me loads.

Q. How has the city of dreams - Mumbai been to you so far?

A: Incredibly kind. It throws bad days at everybody, but I’m been blessed (touch wood).



Q. Who is your favourite actor in Bollywood?

A: At the moment, Tillotama. I have such high regard for her resilience and work. I just finished CA topper and loved her to bits as usual.