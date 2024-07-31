Exclusive: Meiyang Chang Talks About His Viral Argument Video With Shahid Kapoor During Badmaash Company

Mumbai: Meiyang Chang who is all set for his next release Ulajh is a changed personality since his debut film Badmaash Company. Chang got candid with Zee News as he is set for his next release where we quizzed him about his viral video along with Shahid Kapoor where he was seen indulging in a heated argument with the Farzi star. Chang laughed off when asked about it and he mentioned,” My friends keep sending it to me every two days. I am going to tell you the same thing as what I tell my friends keep a guess, ki what’s exactly happening. It's like my film Ulajh, ki humne video dekh lia hai lekin samaj Mai nahi aa raha hai ki exactly ho kya raha hai”.

Watch the viral video where Shahid Kapoor and Meiyang Chang argue and Anushka Sharma comes to his defence

The actor chose to maintain curiosity. When asked how much he has changed since Badmaash Company, he added,” Obviously a person gets better with a craft. And if don't then its no point to stuck in time. The good thing that has happened is that I have started taking my craft way more seriously. I get inspired by people’s work around and I feel like I should up my game and it's not because of the competition but for my own sake that even people should be happy seeing my work.”

He added,” When I look back to the time I started I was clueless about the film industry so I had a carefree attitude. I had never seen films because I was in boarding school. I felt that I could have been more natural with myself. The carefree attitude has gone over the years and I love that I have been learning each day,” concluded Chang.