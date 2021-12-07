EXCLUSIVE: Mobile Medical Van available for guests attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding

New Delhi: It's time for the wedding of the year! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and guests have already started arriving for the big fat wedding.

So, in order to keep their journey hassle-free, a mobile medical van has been placed outside the fort for the quick treatment of the guests in case of any emergency.

Yes, you read that right!

While the fans are eagerly waiting for all the fresh updates regarding the most-awaited marriage, Zee News got a chance to talk to the Medical staff member, Harish Patel, who has been given the responsibility to look after all the guests if they feel uneasy.

While talking exclusively to us, he spilled the beans on all the preparations which they have made in order to make things easier for the guests.

Sharing the details, he said, “We have been asked to stay here for next four days, in order to provide quick treatment to the guests who have arrived for the marriage of Katrina and Vicky. We have planned a general treatment in this van only but if something turns serious then we also have a hospital nearby, where we will take complete care of the guest. And we are here for all the services and will be available all the time.”

When our reporter further questioned about any medical demand which he has received yet from the resort, he said, “No, I haven’t received anything for now, we have been here since morning from 10 am and we are continuously in touch with the concerned management.”

Not only that, the exclusive footage right the wedding venue is here to make your day. The decor is just majestic and has laser lights to add more magic to it. Check out the first glimpse over here.

For the unversed, Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively.

The duo has managed to keep all the details hush-hush but still all eyes are on the big fat starry Indian wedding.

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly.