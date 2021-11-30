Exclusive: My character in Dil Bekaraar is unusual and beyond what I have done, says Aarya actor Chandrachur Singh

Bollywood star Chandrachur Singh's latest web outing Dil Bekaraar saw an interesting mix of the cast with veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, Raj Babbar, Sukhmani Sadana, Anjali Anand, Sahher Bambb and Medha Shankar in lead roles. An official adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls - Dil Bekaraar is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking to Zee News Digital, Chandrachur Singh opened up on playing a negative role with ease in Dil Bekaraar, his upcoming show Aarya season 2 and much more:

Q. You are playing a grey character in Dil Bekaraar, was it easy to portray?

A. It wasn't challenging at all. With proper guidance and with brilliant writing, the entire thing fell into place. I believe everyone has a negative side to them, all of us have different shades and sometimes one cant express certain things in real life but they can express in reel life, so I got a chance to express and explore these shades which I can't in day to day life. It was interesting and cathartic that way.

Q. Have you played such grey characters before or was this a new experience for you?

A. I have dabbled a little bit here and there, but there's never been an out and out grey character, this was new in a sense because it's a new character, it was written differently, and the context of the character was interesting and exciting to play because it was different from what I had done before in many ways.

Q. What made you say yes to this show?

A. I think the way the character was written, had something different to do, something which was beyond my usual roles. The unusual aspect of it helped made me say yes to the show.

Q. Your last show Aarya was well received by fans. Are we going to see you in season 2?

A. I am not supposed to say anything. Let’s keep that as a surprise for the audience.

Q. From movies to OTT, has the journey been smooth? Can you highlight your journey?

A. OTT has been a good platform to work on. So far the experience has been great because I treat it like any movie. It’s not a small screen, big screen phenomenon. It’s the content, you get the time to build on your character and you have many episodes to get certain shades of the character which may not be possible in a feature film. However, the feature film has its own charm and OTT has its own charm, but to start work with Ram was basically a very great introduction form me to the OTT platform.

Q. Can you tell us a bit about working with the entire cast of Dil Bekarar?

A. I don't want to give the story away. It's a pretty isolated character. A lot of stuff I did was connected to focusing on the character and so I can't really give the plot away. I can only tell you that much.

QUICK RESPONSE:

Q. What is your favourite food?

A. Indian food, homemade Indian food.

Q. Designer wear or Comfort clothing?

A. Comfort clothes!

Q. OTT or Big Screens?

A. I am working in both so they are both equally important and enchanting. I started with the big screen so I would tilt more towards that because that's what gave me a chance to work in OTT.