Exclusive: 'My favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni', says Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a famous choreographer and a big hit on YouTube will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after the wedding and is super excited about the festivity kicking in. Talking about her collaboration with Quaker Oats and special recipes, she told Zee News Digital in an interview about her plans for the day.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Are you keeping a fast on Karwa Chauth and what are your special preparations for the first Karwa Chauth?



A. Karwa Chauth is a sacred day for many families. The festival has always fascinated me as it celebrates the marital bond and timeless promise. For my first Karwa Chauth, I planned everything in advance, right from my ethnic attire to my morning sargi. I wanted it to be a truly special and memorable experience for Yuzvendra and I. Keeping this in mind, I took some time out for my family and visited my in-laws to celebrate the festival together. For my sargi, I knew it had to be special and full of nutrition to keep me going. Hence, I prepared my favourite Quaker Oats Kheer recipe. Not only was the preparation scrumptious and flavourful, but also gave me lasting energy. The overall experience was new but totally exciting and filled with love and happiness.

Q. Any gift which hubby Yuzvendra Chahal is planning to present to you?



A. Well, if he is planning a surprise or a gift, I wouldn’t know. So, let's see.

Q. Your dance videos are a huge hit, any plans for a Karwa Chauth special video?



A. I am elated and incredibly grateful that people love and support my work so much. As of now, I don’t have any video planned for Karwa Chauth because of my tight schedule, however, if I find some time, I might just surprise the audience with something.

Q. What's in store with the Quaker partnership?



A. I enjoy a lot of sweet and savoury dishes but at the same time, I like to maintain a balance and follow a healthy lifestyle. I understand the importance of breakfast and always look for options that are flavourful and versatile. For me, oats help meet those requirements and Quaker Oats has been my go-to option. It has multiple nutritional benefits that keep me going. Hence, it was a natural fit for my first Karwa Chauth Sargi and added to the nutritious and tasteful experience.

Q. Your favourite Indian cricketer and why?



A. My favourite cricketer hands down has to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is called a legend for a reason, and he is one. He’s someone who’s going to be remembered in the history of Indian cricket and he’s a top-class renowned athlete. It’s not just his physical attitude but also his mental game that he’s aced it for himself and for the country. Apart from Dhoni, Yuzi is also my favourite because it's exceedingly difficult for bowlers to perform. Cricket has mostly been a batsman game, which creates even more pressure on the bowlers as they have that game-changing power. Looking at the kind of game cricket is, I will definitely take Yuzi’s name. I truly admire his ability to perform well under pressure and that’s something we need in the game and for our country.