Exclusive: No poison found in Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report, no clean chit given to anyone yet

New Delhi: The nation is waiting for the truth to unfold in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Monday, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts held a meeting, reportedly.

The team of doctors from AIIMS have submitted the late actor's forensic report to the CBI, as per sources. Zee News has got exclusive information related to Sushant's viscera report.

According to sources, no poison has been found in the late actor's viscera report. The CBI investigation is in its final stages, the forensic science department of AIIMS and the CFSL finding are almost on the same path. If needed, the CBI will also interrogate Sushant's family members.

People living with Sushant have given some vital information to the officials during the investigation. No clean chit from CBI has been given to any person whose name has been mentioned in the FIR. The doctors at Cooper Hospital have also not been given a clean chit by the CBI.

After taking over the Sushant's death case in August, the CBI team had roped in the AIIMS forensic team for its assistance in studying the autopsy report prepared by the Cooper Hospital, the crime scene recreation and to guide the federal agency if there was any foul play in his death.

The AIIMS forensic team formed a medical board and also visited Sushant's flat, where he died on June 14.

Meanwhile, apart from the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.