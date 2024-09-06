Mumbai: Patralekhaa is one the talented actresses and to date, she hasn't got her due. But looks like IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack is going to be a game changer for the actress as she has been receiving raving responses for her honest performance in the show.

As IC 814 became the talk of the town, we asked her what she was feeling,” Honestly I don't know what is that feeling. I have been here for a decade and I was not expecting anything more, I am just glad that I am working and I am just thankful.”

When asked about her love for acting, she said,” I love this art form a lot, it is therapeutic to me. I have always been resilient it keeps me going. And yes there have been good and bad days.”

When quizzed if she ever felt like quitting as things weren't working in her favour,” Every time I got myself from that thought, I was very determined, hope is that something keeps you alive, you need to duck, and that's what I am doing and I will keep doing that.”

When asked about her journey with actor husband Rajkummar she said,” As a partner, it's been a joyride, he is such a good human being and such a good artist. And the learning from him had been non-stop, seeing his love for work keeps me going and that gives me confidence as well.”.

When asked about having competition between each other as an actor, Patralekhaa said, “No there is no competition, otherwise we wouldn't have married each other. Home is a safe place, your partner is a safe place. This competition and all doesn't work here.

Patralekhaa on being quizzed about taking pressure,” There is no pressure, all my life I wanted to be a working actor with good people as it impacts your work. And I think I am in a good space”.

Patralekhaa made her debut 10 years ago in the industry and has come a long way.