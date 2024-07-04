Exclusive: Pavan Malhotra Reveals Majority Of His Scenes In Shah Rukh Khan’s Pardes Were Deleted Due To THIS Reason

New Delhi: Pavan Malhotra has worked in several films, and today, he is doing exceptionally well in his professional career. However, there was a time when he signed films with no major roles. One example is "Pardes," which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Pavan recently revealed that the majority of his scenes in the movie were edited out for a specific reason. Pavan played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s friend in the film, who guides him over his life. Not many must have a memory of Pavan being part of the film except the 90s kids. Pavan was there for very little screen time, but he nailed it.

Talking exclusively to Zee News, when asked the anecdotes about the said film, Pavan said, "I had worked with Shah Rukh before in Circus, and it's always a delight to share screen with him. Talking about Pardes, I got a call from Subhash Ghai’s office where they offered me this film. I was like’ Mera role kya hai’. Then I met Subhash for the same film at his home, and I again questioned him about what my role would be. He looked at me and laughed and said he would come with the script. Subhash reached out to me after a few days, and I agreed to it”.

Pavan added, “The film was very long, and they had to cut it short, and hence they deleted the majority of my scenes as well that were with Shah Rukh. I have no complaints as these things keep happening in the film industry. I really enjoyed working with Subhash Ghai, and it was a great experience“.

Pavan Malhotra has largely worked across the platform over the years. Currently, he is gearing up for his next web series. Pill along with Ritiesh Deshmukh.



