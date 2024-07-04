You know by his face but not by his name. The man has spent 40 years in the industry and has done remarkable work over the years. But still there are times when layman fail to recollect his name. Pavan Raj Malhotra an actor par excellence who creates magic with his impeccable talent got exclusively candid with Zee News where he spoke about how he feels that even today people fail to recognise his name and even added why it still happens.

Speaking with Zee News Pavan said,” Yes it has happened with me several times, there are people come to me and say, ‘Arey sir, aap kya Kamaal kaam karte hai, aapka yeh chatter bahut achcha tha, lekin aapka naam yaad nahi hai’. This also happens because I have not used the media. I always feel I am an actor and I do my job very sincerely and god has been very kind to me that I have been getting good work consistently."

The Grahan actor further added," I always used to feel the pinch that why people don't know my name, it is very important for any actor that he gets recognised by his name. This is the reason I started taking my name when I appeared. One day I asked one of my directors agitatedly why people don't know my name and he told me a very interesting thing- He said, 'You are such a great artist and there are times that your characters stay with them, so they might forget yeh name but they will never forget the character'. I was like he was so right and since then I do not care much about people knowing my name or not. I said this before and even now that God has been very kind and I am blessed to have everything I desired".

Pavan Raj Malhotra will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in his next web series Pill starring Bollywood star Ritiesh Deshmukh who is also making his OTT debut with this one.