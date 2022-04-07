हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Dhupia

EXCLUSIVE: 'Plus-size women are shunned, for work people want slim, trim models: Neha Dhupia on body shaming

In a quick interview with Zee News Digital, Neha Dhupia shared how plus-size women face body shaming in the industry and much more:

EXCLUSIVE: &#039;Plus-size women are shunned, for work people want slim, trim models: Neha Dhupia on body shaming
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Model-turned-actress Neha Dhupia was recently seen walking the ramp at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022 as a show stopper for brand ALL - the only plus size fashion brand here. She not only has broken many stereotypes with her confidence and work choices but also doled out maternity fashion goals for moms-to-be. In a quick interview with Zee News Digital, Neha Dhupia shared how plus-size women face body shaming in the industry and much more:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Q. Did you face body shaming in any phase of your life?

A. Always. It has not been easy being a plus-sized woman in this industry. Plus-sized people face stereotypes and judgments, and we are frequently shunned. For work, people are looking for slim, trim, and zero-figure actors and models. Over the years, I've learned to let go of other people's opinions and to disregard theirs. I only do and wear things that make me happy and confident. After all, nothing is more important than self-love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Q. Tell us about your personal fashion choices

A. Comfortable fits are among my personal fashion preferences. I like to keep up with current events. One of my personal favourites is the 'torn on torn' trend. It has a stylish appearance and is comfortable to wear. My go-to move is to select a good pair of sneakers that can be worn with a variety of outfits. Sneakers are trendy and can easily dress up a simple outfit, making it look more fashionable and stylish. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Q. Any special fashion tips for mommy-to-be or new mommies?

A. With the body undergoing so many changes for these women, it is very possible to feel insecure about the way you look. I think the key is to wear anything that feels comfortable. It is the most important thing. I would suggest wearing loose and airy clothes. It is a breathable fabric and makes it easy to move around it. Being a mom-to-be or a new mom does not mean that you have to compromise your wardrobe choices. At the end of the day, you should feel confident in whatever you wear.

 

