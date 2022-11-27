Exclusive: Prateek Kuhad confirms break up with longtime GF, says 'being a lover makes you impractical...'

New Delhi: Singer Prateek Kuhad, who is known for his romantic ballads, is currently harvesting a heartbreak. Talking to HT, the 'Kasoor' singer confirmed that his relationship with longtime girlfriend Niharika Thakur 'ended some time ago.'

Prateek is exploring the World and is out there for his tour, his world tour powered by Magic Moments and is getting overwhelming responses wherever he goes. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Online, the singer opened up about 'love,' 'relationships' and his new album 'The Way That Lovers Do.'

1. Share your experience of the world tour? Which city has been the best experience so far?

It is still going on. We are just halfway through the Indian multi-city tour. It has been a really good experience for me so far. Overseas, London was incredible; it was one of the best shows I have had abroad in my career. It was a 2000-capacity sold-out venue. It was a very special experience for me. In India, I witnessed an overwhelming response in Delhi.

2. Tell us about the inspiration behind 'The Way That Lovers Do' Album

The title says that, in some sense, it explains what Lovers do or the philosophy of not being hesitant or shy to be a romantic in life. I think being a lover can make you romantic and impractical sometimes and just idealistic about some things, which is a good thing and not a bad thing. If you practice that in your life in terms of how you live your life and how your lovers would live their lives, they will be very happy people.

3. How is your experience Performing live after 18 months

Great. 2019 was a heavy touring year, and I was pretty exhausted. So, 18 months was too long, but the first few months of the break were welcomed by the end of a year and a half and not touring, I was quite happy to be back on the road.

4. Tell us about your favourite song from the album and why

'Co2' is my favourite. I like ‘Just the Word’ and ‘All I Need’ too. Co2 because I think it is a well-written song. It is also pretty personal for me and I really connect with the song.

5. How does it feel to be back in Delhi for a live performance

It has been really great. Delhi has been the city where I have build my career when I was back from New York. Spent a lot of time making music here and doing small shows. So, it is always special to come back and play here.