Shreyas Talpade, the voice behind Allu Arjun’s character in the Pushpa franchise, recently shared his thoughts on being part of the massive success of Pushpa 2 and his journey in the film industry. In an exclusive interaction with Zee News, the actor reflected on his role, in the upcoming Pushpa 3, his performance in Emergency, and his views on the evolving dynamics of cinema and OTT platforms.

On Lending the Voice for Pushpa and Pushpa 2

Shreyas revealed how he became part of the Pushpa franchise. “During the first part of Pushpa, the Hindi producer was looking for an actor to dub for the film. They approached me, and thankfully, they liked my voice." he said.

On Being Part of the Film’s Success

When asked if he takes credit for the success of Pushpa and Pushpa 2, Shreyas humbly replied, “I feel grateful to be a part of such a massive success, but I cannot take full credit. The real hero is Allu Arjun and the tremendous effort he puts into his performance along with the director and producer who have done the wonderful job. My role was to match the energy and intensity of his acting through my voice, and I did my best.”

On Admiring Allu Arjun and Pushpa 3

Shreyas admitted that he hasn’t met Allu Arjun yet but expressed his admiration for the superstar. “I admire him as an actor and would love to meet him someday." he said.

Speaking about the much-anticipated Pushpa 3, Shreyas shared, “I know as much about Pushpa 3 as you do! When it happens, we’ll all get to know more about it.”

On Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency

Shreyas is also gearing up for the release of Emergency in January 2025, where he portrays the late Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Reflecting on the role, he said, “Playing Atal Ji was a huge responsibility, but I had a fantastic director, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, guiding me. The credit for my good work goes to her."

On Influencers Turning Actors

Sharing his views on influencers entering the acting industry, Shreyas remarked, “Acting is subjective. Some may like certain performances while others might not. Ultimately, it’s the audience who decides. If they appreciate an influencer’s work, who am I to judge? There’s space for everyone in this industry.”

Exploring OTT Platforms

Shreyas also expressed his interest in OTT platforms. “It's not that we have to perform differently on OTT, the subject are different and I am intrigued with those and some things work and some doesn't, but I am open to explore " he said.



