Sushant Singh Rajput

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma breaks his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says 'the truth is not known'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 2020. 

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma breaks his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s death, says &#039;the truth is not known&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for speaking his mind. He never really minces his words and straight talks on what he feels is right. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, RGV talked about the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Reacting to SSR's death, Ram Gopal Varma said, "what is the truth behind his (Sushant Singh Rajput) death, no one knows. We didn't get to know about Sushant's truth at all. Despite having technology, social media, we never got to know what happened. I usually make films based on real-life incidents."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin)

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 2020. Sushant's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively. 

On the work front, RGV is looking forward to the release of his upcoming web-series titled Dhahanam. The project is headlined by actress Isha Kopikkar and will stream on MX Player from April 14, 2022. 

Directed by Agasthya Manju, Dhahanam's story is written by Ram Gopal Varma.

 

