NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kickstarted on Thursday (April 13) in a rather low-key manner. The mehendi festivities took place this morning at Ranbir's residence at Vastu, located at Pali Hill, an affluent neighbourhood in Mumbai. This function happened with folk songs and film songs, with most members of the Bhatt family and the Kapoor khandaan taking part in the ceremony.

Now, as per latest reports, Alia and Ranbir are all set to take the 'saat pheras on April 14', and this has come straight from the groom-to-be's mom Neetu and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu, who had been staying tight-lipped about her son's wedding so far, confirmed today that Ranbir and Alia are tying the knot on Thursday, April 14. The wedding rituals will begin in the morning while the pheras will happen in the day.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima were papped by the shuttebugs earlier today after the conclusion of the mehendi ceremony and the Ganesh Puja. The ceremonies had kickstarted at the 'Rockstar' actor Vastu apartment.

When photographers questioned them that when is the wedding happening, Neetu responded saying, "the wedding is taking place at Vastu tomorrow." Neetu too confirmed the statement.

A host of celebrities were clicked today at Vastu apartment to attend the mehendi ceremony. While Kareena Kapoor looked pretty in a white lehenga choli, her sister Karisma Kapoor decked up in an orange ethnic outfit. Karan Johar was spotted in a yellow kurta-pajama set.

As per India Today reports, Ranbir will take a break from work post his wedding with Alia Bhatt. The actor will resume work on April 22 and will head straight to Manali to shoot for his next project 'Animal'. The second leg of shoot will take place in Mumbai.