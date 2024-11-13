Exclusive: Rupali Ganguly Decided To File Defamation Suit Of Rs 50 Cr On Stepdaughter Esha Verma After She Called Her Son Illegitimate Child

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma deleted all the allegations videos and posts that she made against the actress after she filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 cr on her. Sana Raees Khan her lawyer spoke exclusively with Zee News and revealed why the Anupamaa fame decided to take legal action against Esha Verma and filed Rs 50 cr defamation suit.

Sana Raees Khan said, "Attacking Ganguly’s 11-year-old son and terming him as illegitimate drover Ganguly to take legal action". She further added," Her stepdaughter has taken down the defamatory posts following our legal notice and deleted her Twitter account, which we see as a meaningful step toward justice. This outcome reflects our victory for truth and accountability, reaffirming that reckless and harmful statements have no place in the public sphere. This definitely sets a strong precedent on the importance of responsible communication, especially when it concerns the reputation and dignity of others."

Sana even insisted that these statements affected her professional life as well, "These damaging statements adversely affected her professional and personal integrity. The 50 crore amount specified in the defamation notice represents the serious damage caused to Ms Rupali Ganguly’s personal and professional reputation due to baseless and defamatory statements made against her. This amount reflects not only the emotional and reputational harm but also the impact on her career, which she has dedicated years to building. Ms. Ganguly believes that such false allegations should carry significant consequences to discourage similar actions in the future. The demand underscores our commitment to holding individuals accountable for malicious actions that can harm one’s dignity and livelihood."

When asked if Esha Verma had reacted to the notice, Sana said, "She has not responded to the notice. She has deleted her Twitter account and deleted her defamatory posts. The deletion of defamatory posts following our notice reinforces the principle that false statements carry consequences and highlights the importance of safeguarding an individual’s reputation from baseless attacks. This outcome is a positive step in restoring our client’s dignity and serves as a reminder of the responsibility we all share in maintaining respect and truth in public discourse."

Esha Verma has currently made her social media account private.