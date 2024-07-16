Advertisement
EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan And Daughter Sara Ali Khan's FIRST PICS From Ad Commercial Takes You On A Dubai Trip!

Saif Ali Khan donned a hot and charming avatar in his latest AD, and he will surely make your heart skip a beat

|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan And Daughter Sara Ali Khan's FIRST PICS From Ad Commercial Takes You On A Dubai Trip! Pic Courtesy: Ad Commercial Sourced Images

New Delhi: Bollywood's Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebrity dads in Bollywood. And in one of his latest ad commercials with daughter Sara Ali Khan, the father-daughter duo is looking simply 'wow.

We got our hands on some exclusive first pics from the commercial, and throughout his latest tourism AD, Saif is looking suave and dapper - age-reversing in style. 

The AD commercial starts with Saif and Sara's vacation in Dubai, where they are clicking pictures and driving through the desert, and it only gets better. Not only that, the actor through and through spills a charm that makes it difficult to look beyond him. 

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is all set to star in Devara Part 1 with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

