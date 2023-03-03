EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan's Most Kurkura Relation Is With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Says 'Moments With Him Are Full Of Fun, Masti, Masala'

The generation next actress, Sara Ali Khan is a massive fan following, wanting to know more about the star. Her social media presence is also top-notch as she aces her Insta game like a pro. Candid pictures, Sara ki Shaiyari and work updates - the actress often shares regular insights with her fans. She recently came aboard as the brand ambassador of Kurkure snacks. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Sara Ali Khan talked about her upcoming projects, the last web show she watched and her favourite snacks:

Q. What’s the most Kurkura relation in your life?

A. My most Kurkure relation is my brother. With him, moments are always full of fun, masti and masala!

Q. Tell us about your brand association with Kurkure.

A. Over the years, I’ve become a fan of Kurkure and remained entertained by their quirky TVCs. Kurkure always adds ‘masti’ and masala to everyday moments in people’s lives, which aligns seamlessly with what I want to achieve from my performances. The decision to work with India’s most loved snack brand was, thus, a no-brainer for me and I am very excited to be a part of the Kurkure family.

Q. Are you a snack person? If yes, which ones are your favourites?

A. I really do love snacks! I try to maintain a healthy diet as often as I can, but when I’m really in the mood to munch on something, Kurkure is my go-to!

Q. What’s keeping you busy these days?

A. I love being busy! I’m currently shooting for Homi Adajania’s new film, Murder Mubarak, promoting another film, Gaslight, and prepping for my upcoming film, Metro In Dino. There’s also a bit of patchwork and dubbing on Laxman sir’s film, Ae Watan, with Vicky. I’m juggling between these 5 projects and feel blessed to do so!

Q. Which was the last movie or web show you saw?

A. The last web show I watched was “The Night Manager” and I absolutely loved it!