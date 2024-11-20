Exclusive: Sayani Gupta Calls Out Influencers Becoming Actors, ‘It’s Dumb’

Mumbai: Sayani Gupta is basking rave reviews for her latest release Khwaabon Ka Jhamela along with Prateik Babbar spoke exclusively with Zee News and bared out every question with honesty. To begin with when asked about how was it sharing the screen with Prateik all over again as they share crackling chemistry in Four More Shots. Sayani mentioned it is always a delight to work with Prateik as they are friends now and are extremely comfortable with each other. She even revealed that it was she who suggested his name for the film,” I was the one who approached Prateik because I felt he would be perfect for this role and even the director liked him”.

Sayani who admits that she has a lot of time reaching at the peak and is taking big baby steps even added she is enjoying the recognition since the beginning of her career, and she is still known for her film Margarita With Straw, or Fan. She even mentioned challenging herself in every stage of her career and was a part of the first-ever OTT series Inside Edge. Sayani revealed she has fans across and they showed her all the love.

Today as OTT has become a new boom, several influencers have turned actors irrespective of their acting skills, when asked the same to Sayani, she had a very honest reply,” Honestly I don't care, but it's dumb casting people based on their followers irrespective of their talent. But I am not the person who complains, I every day try to better my work. And the people who cast them, are only looking to reach out at the maximum number of people and not create something that may connect.”

Sayani is planning an interesting move in her career and soon will announce the same.