Mumbai: Shama Sikander gained fame in early 2000 with her TV Show Yeh Meri Life Hai, later she did small get significant roles in many films. Lately, Shama has not done any projects and is working on herself to become a good actor each day. Zee News spoke exclusively to the actress where we quizzed her about her not-so-happening career to make her address the rumours of undergoing plastic surgery that almost affected negatively her acting career.

To begin we asked Shama how satisfied she is with her career right now, to which she confidently replied, "I am very satisfied with the way my life has been shaped in its unique way. I have learned to be patient, and trusting in myself. It happens to many people who get demotivated with their journey, but with me, I have only learnt to have faith in myself. I have come to believe that nothing goes against your way. I come from a very small town and I am the most successful person from there. So I always wanted to inspire and be loved by everyone."

She further added, "I have also learnt to take my career as a part of my life and not as my whole life. There was a time when I gave everything in my career. I am in my 40s and I am at the most confident place in my life, I really don't give a damn about any judgements or anything."

When asked Shama about making a comeback in films she said,” I don't think a comeback word that goes with me. I have always been here. When we talk about work there are a lot of things going on in the back end, but after COVID, the entire trajectory of Bollywood has changed, there are half of the producers sitting at home, and people are taking fewer risks. We have to wait till the time that comes when we get a good project. It's not like I am sitting at home alone, many haven't got work. “

She insisted, "I could have done 10 stupid projects, finding a good script is a task. I am also looking for good work, and waiting for the right people to approach me. When I started I used to do anything and everything and I have no regrets, I had to run my kitchen and do the work with full dignity, but now I am in a position where I can say no. I have the utmost faith that I will be successful. Some people have success at the initial time of their career uske baad kaha chale jaate hai pata nahi chalta hai."

She even added how OTT has opened the scope of work for actors,” Today things have changed, people have become very open-minded, earlier people were like ek hero aur ek heroine hi honi chahie, today colours doesn't matter, shape and size doesn't matter, today actors are working after marriage as well.”

Last, when asked to react to the rumours of undergoing surgery, Shama said,” I have been a carefree person all my life, to me when you come and ask me what I have done to me, I would say hard work, but people were like I am lying and it was hard to believe for them, then I realised people have got the habit of a quick fix. It is very easy for people to tell me that I have done this or that, I was 16 when I entered the industry, don’t you expect me to change? I really work very hard on the way I am today, I don't eat trash, I work out, and meditate for hours. But people will want to think about what they have to and I don't care. And if people still think I have done some artificial work, go yourself and get it done and then they will realise what's the truth”.