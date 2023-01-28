EXCLUSIVE: Soha Ali Khan Snacks on Almonds Before and After Working out, Says 'It's Always a Big Party' with Fam-Jam!

Actress and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan Pataudi is an avid social media user and her interesting Instagram feed often has an inspiring workout regime and healthy snacking. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Soha opened up on the importance of working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She also shared a sneak peek into the fitness routine and much more.

Q. You are a fitness enthusiast, what is your daily routine like?

A. I am very diligent when it comes to exercise, and I follow a fitness routine. My routine is a mix of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), yoga and jogging. I usually indulge myself with HIIT four times a week, jog twice and practice yoga once a week. I snack on almonds before and after working out to give my body the level of energy it requires through the day. In fact, sometimes consuming almonds during the day helps in retaining strength, reduces post-exercise fatigue and improves mood after a workout session1. This routine not only keeps me healthy but also helps me set an example for my daughter.

Q. Has motherhood introduced you to some healthy diet options or were you always into it?

A. My mother taught me the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. I have been eating right and exercising regularly since a very young age. I believe in the importance of nourishing my body with nutrient-dense food to not only fuel my energy levels but also to support my overall health. I want to imbibe healthy habits in my little one from a young age itself. Like I used to follow my mother, I am sure my little one follows me. For her to adopt the right habits, I ensure to eat healthy when we are together as these small learnings go a long way. As part of my diet, I incorporate fruits and vegetables, along with lean proteins and whole grains. I have also been experimenting with different types of superfoods, such as chia seeds and quinoa, to boost my nutrient intake.

Due to my busy schedule, I keep a bowl of almonds handy. Honestly, snacking on almonds is one of my favourite habits that I have had for quite some time. And since I’ve been doing this for a long time, my body has been able to stay strong and energized all day long. Almonds are said to be the source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, and so on. They have satiating properties that make me feel less hungry and provide a feeling of being full for longer periods too. In fact, almonds also help me maintain skin health as they contain healthy fats, antioxidants and vitamin E which have been shown to benefit the skin. Moreover, I also read that Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani texts say that almonds are good for skin health and can enhance skin glow.

Motherhood has made me more aware of the importance of a healthy diet and has introduced me to new options that I can incorporate into my daily routine and set a good example for my little one, who is not so little anymore.

Q. How do you juggle work-life balance?

A. Sometimes it can be difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance. My strategy is to set clear boundaries and make time for self-care, such as exercise, meditation, and spending time with my loved ones. I also make sure to prioritize my mental and physical well-being by incorporating healthy habits in my daily routine. Adding almonds to my routine has helped me maintain a healthy balance and stay energized throughout the day. Regular consumption of almonds has been linked to lower cholesterol levels, improved heart health, and even weight management. Additionally, they make a convenient and satisfying snack that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, making them perfect for my busy schedule.

Q. Do you believe in New Year's resolutions? If yes, what's yours this year?

A. Yes, I do believe in New Year's resolutions. It's a time for reflection and setting intentions for the upcoming year. This year, my resolution is to continue to focus on my mental and physical well-being. I want to prioritize self-care and make sure I'm taking care of my body and mind. I also want to continue to use my influence to raise awareness for important causes. Additionally, I want to challenge myself to try new things and step out of my comfort zone. Overall, I want to strive for balance, growth, and happiness in the coming year.

Q. What's it like when the whole fam-jam gets together?

A. When the whole fam-jam gets together, it's always a wild and unforgettable time. Being busy in our lives, it's not often that we all get to be in the same place at the same time, so when we do, it's a real treat. We love catching up, telling stories, and making memories. It's always a big party, and there's never a dull moment. We're all so busy with our own lives, so it's nice to be able to come together and just enjoy each other's company. I feel truly blessed to have such an amazing family, and I cherish every moment we get to spend together.