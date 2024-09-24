Exclusive: Sonali Kulkarni Admits Seeking Inspiration From Priyanka Chopra Says 'She Makes Me Feel So Energised'

Mumbai: Sonali Kulkarni is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. And now she has back-to-back releases including Love Sitara starring Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. Zee News exclusively spoke to Sonali and spoke to her about her upcoming film and how time has changed for the actresses. We quizzed Sonali about how actresses' careers were considered finished during their time and how things have changed now. To which the actress said,” Maybe my research is as limited as my general knowledge is. I totally agree with you that a 40-year-old female actor is not necessary to play a Bhabhi role. Madhuri Dixit at the age of 55 can be so glamorous and when I look at her doing roles in Fame or Maja Ma, it only reminds me that age is just a factor and thanks to many more such actresses including me, that we are at it, and we will continue to work.”

When asked about her character in Love Sitara, Sonali explained,” Very simply we all are looking for love and validation. We need approvals from our loved ones. As long as we are satisfied by family, we are happy, Hema has this child in her who is looking for validation. She has spent her life span being ambitious, wealthy, rich and glamorous and somewhere that validation is lacking. She doesn't have that anchor in life and hence she has made those mistakes and what better than a family to confront? Hema's journey in Sitara is unique and there are other female characters too.”

We asked Sonali about the pressure of being constantly active on social media and actors are seeking validation for the same, she said,” Why to averse to change, rather than comparing the pressure, we can talk about the boom of social media. I can follow people like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, it makes me people so global, that the hierarchy is broken. I am very much interested in her professional career and not her personal life. It is so much fun to see Priyanka Chopra's work it makes me feel so energised, I may be doing something small, but it makes me feel like how she is so focused on her work and I want to do the same.”

The actress further went on,” Coming back to social media pressure, no one has asked anyone to be on social it's to each his own. There are so many actors in the Indian film industry who are not on social media and are doing fine, for example, Ranbir Kapoor, is one of the biggest idols. I like social media, I like to connect with people through this medium and tell my story”, Sonali concluded.