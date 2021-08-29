Exclusive: Splitsvilla is like a door opener to Bollywood for me, says evicted contestant Samarthya Gupta

New Delhi: This year’s MTV Splitsvilla is all about glitz, glamour and full of craziness. Recently evicted contestant Samarthya Gupta bid goodbye to the show and in the last dome session, one of the ideal matches Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput dumped Nikita Bhamidipati's connection Samarthya, leaving their fans in utter shock.

Talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Samarthya Gupta shared his views on the show, his chemistry with Nikita and also his big Bollywood debut.

How was your journey at Splitsvilla 13?

Splits is damn good and it was awesome for me. It’s a beautiful journey and like a dream come true. I would say it is just one step to where I want to reach as I have already shared that I want to be a film actor. I m a stage actor and so for me splits is like a door opener to the industry. So it’s like a lifetime experience.

You were one of the most disciplined persons on the show, do you think this made you a soft target by your fellow contestants?

I was playing very honest. I would say, you learn from your mistakes. So firstly when I came out of the show, I started watching it, jab ek do episode ho gye, then people started messaging me, that everyone is indulging into a fight just to come on camera but I am not that kind of person. I maintained my uniqueness from day one and after some time, I started getting messages, that you are the sweetest, well-mannered person on the show, which made me feel good about myself.

Sharing his ups and downs on the show, Sam said...

When I am representing myself on screen as Samarthya, I can never fake it. I never received hate from people, I only received hate comments once when I broke my connection with Janvi Sikaria. Because I was being honest with her. So that’s why I wanted to swap it as that’s the concept of the show. You have to maintain the integrity of the show Splitsvilla, which means if you are not connecting with someone, you have to split. I split and then my connection with Nikita was formed and too very organically.

How was your bond with Nikita post the show?

I would say, we are still good friends.

Sharing more deets about his bond with Nikita, Sam shared, “Show is one part, where you perform, for me, right now, my career and my life are main focus areas. Yes, we are friends but we are not dating. Right now, I am just dating my work. I am on the edge right now, I can’t be like yaar Splitsvilla kar lia now I have to be in a relationship and life is done. You have to be conscious enough to know what you want to do in life.”

Tell us about your upcoming projects

My purpose of going to Splitsvilla was to enter into the film industry. Splitsvilla for me was to get that easiness in that journey. Just to develop those links and opportunities which I am getting right now and fortunately, it helped me in getting one project, which I am going to start shooting next month, which is OTT.

Sharing his views on participating in other reality shows?

Honestly, I don’t like reality shows. Because I am a person who is more expressive as a character, as an actor, I love dancing, I love acting… because bachpan se I got inspired by Hrithik Roshan, James Bond, so I have always seen myself as an action hero as a romantic hero and so I never saw myself as some reality show contestant or something.

Are we going to see back on the show as a wild card entry?

For that you need to watch Wild Villa, he laughed off. I can’t disclose and spoil your suspense in that way. Hinting at his comeback on the show, Sam said please see the wild villa and see the wild side of mine and probably I’ll come back.

Can we expect a Bollywood debut anytime soon?

Yes, u can. I think all the movies are getting launched on OTT, so yes Bollywood break can be there.

What's on your to-do list?

Well, it’s reading. I read a lot. It can be anything related to life. Earlier I read Monk by Jay Shetty, I like Salman Rushdie, unke book One Hundred Years of Solitude. It’s a good book.

What according to you one should do in this pandemic time, in order to feel better?

I am a family person, so I often love this time, as it’s the time where I can just work on myself, where I can just spend time with myself, with my family. I can work on my instrument which is my body because as an actor your instrument is everything. So just find your passion, and work on it. I feel passion drives you so u just require the fire to learn.

Apart from you, who has the chances of winning the show and who are your closest pals on the show?

Jay, I would say is a performer, he can win the show and even Kevin Almasifar, as he strategies things in the nicer way. Trevon Dias and Vyomesh Koul are closest to me. We are very quiet on the show but outside the show we are not, he giggled and signed off.